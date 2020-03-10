|
Lewis Keller
Portola Valley
Dr. Lewis Keller was born in Valparaiso, Indiana. He and his wife Beatrice and daughters, Kathryn and Laura, moved to California in 1970 to work at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center. They settled in Sunnyvale for 24 years before moving to Portola Valley in 1995. He graduated from Valparaiso University in 1960 with a BS in physics while playing full-time basketball. He graduated with a PhD in physics from Oklahoma State University after a thesis in high energy physics at Argonne National Laboratory with an advisor at Northwestern University. At SLAC he was head of the Experimental Facilities Department for over 20 years, participating in many experiments and assisting US and international experiment collaborations with their SLAC experience. Lewis died at age 81 after a multi-year effort to overcome pancreatic cancer.
During a 1.5 year leave of absence in 1989-1990 to work at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Virginia, he and Beatrice became backyard bird and wildlife enthusiasts, prompting the move to Portola Valley where bird feeding and watching became somewhat of an obsession. He took early retirement from Stanford in 1992 in order to work at the Superconducting Super Collider being constructed in Waxahachie, 40 miles south of Dallas. He and Beatrice would have been very happy living on a few acres with a horse and a couple of goats, but that project was abruptly cancelled by the US Congress in 1993, so he returned to work at SLAC until his death.
Other hobbies for him and Beatrice together were golf and tennis, which brought many trips and vacations all over the US. He was preceded in death by Beatrice in 2007 and is survived by daughters Kathryn Keller and Laura Towle and one grandson, Sam Towle. Donations may be made to Valparaiso University: support.valpo.edu.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2020