Li-ming Kuo Chu
October 7, 1937- April 1, 2020
Reno, NV and Belmont, CA
Li-ming (83) was born in Fujian China. She and her husband, Shih-fan, settled in Reno, Nevada. She earned a Bachelors and Master's Degrees in Nursing and taught Obstetrics at the Univ. of Nevada Reno. She was Treasurer of the Nevada Nurses Association and awarded the March of Dimes Nurse of the Year. Li-ming was as a strong, independent, good-humored, steadfast, and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.
Li-ming is survived by her son David and his wife Robyn and children Alex and Erik; daughter Diana and her husband Roy Lin and their children, Kylie and Joshua; her sister Li-Ann Chen and brothers Bahong Kuo, Pa-Yu Kuo, and Bayun Kuo.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Peninsula Volunteers (https://www.penvol.org/donate/) in her honor.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 14, 2020