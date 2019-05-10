Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Vigil
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Five Wounds Portuguese National Church
1375 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Liduina G. Laranjo
July 5, 1934 ~ May 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose

Liduina was born on July 5, 1934 in Cedros, Faial Acores, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in San Jose, CA, at the age of 84. Loving wife of the late Jose Furtado Laranjo; Devoted Mother of Maria Rocha and Angela Costa. Mother-in-law of Gabriel Costa and the late Valentino Rocha; Liduina leaves behind seven Grandchildren; Adrian Rocha, Jason (Jillian) Costa, Ashley Rocha, Jolene Costa, Gina Costa, Kevin (Monica) Costa and Alyssa Rocha; and eight Great Grandchildren, Griffin Rocha, Alina Costa, Valerie Rocha, Evie Costa, Caleb Costa, Kiera Costa, Tavala Roush, and Liam Roush. Dearest sister of Manuel Rosa, Fatima Correia, Lina Furtado, the late Emilia Furtado, Beatriz Machado and Henry Rosa. Dear Godmother of Carlos Furtado. Proud Aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Vigil Service and Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 7:00pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home, 1039 Lincoln Ave., San Jose, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at Five Wounds Portuguese National Church, 1375 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA. followed by Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, San Jose, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 10, 2019
