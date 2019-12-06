Home

Ligia Einarsson


1940 - 2019
Ligia Einarsson Obituary
Ligia Einarsson
Sep 15, 1940 - Nov 24 2019
San Jose
On 11/24/19, my dear wife, Ligia Rosa Einarsson, joined her son, Rui Manuel Moniz, mother and father in God's hands. In mourning is her husband, Paul, her son Jose Antonio Moniz, her grandchildren, Anthony Moniz and Mary Moniz, her sisters Alzira Pinheiro, Eva Sousa and her brothers Mario Alves and Joe Alves and family including many nieces and nephews and close friends. She will be missed. She helped children by donating to organizations such as St. Jude and Spirit of Father Mata. If you wish to celebrate her life, in lieu of flowers, donate to these organizations or any others that seek to protect and nurture children.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2019
