Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
La Trinidad United Methodist Church
370 S King Road
San Jose, CA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
La Trinidad United Methodist Church
Lilia Alvarez


1920 - 2019
Lilia Alvarez Obituary
Lilia Alvarez
Nov. 10, 1920 - Sept. 16 2019
San Jose
Lilia Rodriguez Alvarez, "Lilly of the Valley", entered into eternal life in San Jose, California on September 16, 2019 at the age of 98. Born in San Angelo, Texas on November 10th, 1920. She lived in Texas up until the age of 18 when the family moved to California for work in 1938. She worked at the Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond, California as the original "Rosie the Riveter" and at canneries in San Jose and Sunnyvale, California.
Survived by her husband of 62 years, Lazaro F. Alvarez, her children, Annabelle, Richard, and Steve Alvarez in San Jose, CA. Lilia was preceded in death by her parents, Alejandro and Maria Rodriguez and siblings, Sarah Cervantes, Jacob Rodriguez, Frank Rodriguez, Dina Delgado, Alex Rodriguez and Hector Rodriguez.
Services will be held at 6 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at La Trinidad United Methodist Church, 370 S King Road, San Jose. Funeral Services will begin on Friday September 27, 2019, at 11:30 am at La Trinidad United Methodist Church, proceeding to Oak Hill Memorial Park at 1 pm.
Relatives and friends are welcome.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 24, 2019
