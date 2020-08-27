1/1
Lillian Matilda Borello
1932 - 2020
June 3, 1932 - August 20, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Dedicated daughter of Nick and Matilda Borello, older sister of Betty Angela, and sister-in-law of George Bertuccelli (all deceased) of Sunnyvale. Loving aunt and godmother of Robert Bertuccelli and wife Lori. Caring great aunt of Robert Jr. and wife Zeba, and Nicholas Bertuccelli.
Lillian passed away peacefully at the residence of her best friend, Beverly Devin.
She was a graduate of San Jose State University with a masters degree in Education. Lillian started her fulfilling 30 year career as a physical education teacher and concluded as the Dean of girls at Overfelt High School.
Lillian enjoyed bowling, golfing, and traveling, but most of all, she loved being around her family. She will be remembered most for her quick wit and care-free attitude towards life.
Friends, family, and others whose lives Lillian touched are invited to the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln St, for a Funeral Service on Mon Aug 31st at 11:00AM.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetry
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
