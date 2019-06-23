Mercury News Obituaries
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave.
Grover Beach, CA
View Map
Lillian (Nishijima) Sakurai


Lillian (Nishijima) Sakurai Obituary
Lillian (Nishijima) Sakurai
Jun 3, 1927 - Jun 18, 2019
Lillian passed away peacefully at home. She was born in Avila, CA the 2nd child of 12. Her parents were George Hiyoshi and Haru Nishijima. She started school in Pismo Beach, continued high school in Arroyo Grande, and graduated high school in Poston, AZ.
After camp she went to Salt Lake, came back to CA living in Madrone and Coyote. She eventually moved to Los Angeles and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank. She met Kiyoshi Sakurai and they married in 1964. After many years in Los Angeles they settled in Arroyo Grande where she spent the rest of her life.
She is survived by her husband Kiyoshi, 3 brothers Horace (Ann), Victor (Susan), Peter (Debbie), 3 sisters Julia, Ruth (Herb dec), Yamasaki, Linda (Mike dec) Kuromi, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Lloyd, Paul, Ray, sisters Sue Tsuyaru, Alice, and 2 nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, 1239 Longbranch Ave., Grover Beach, CA.


View the online memorial for Lillian (Nishijima) Sakurai
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019
