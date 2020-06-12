Lillian SmithJuly 17, 1927 - May 6, 2020San JoseLily Smith departed peacefully at home for Heaven to join her Savior on May 6 after an adventure-filled life. She was born to hard working Russian-immigrant parents in Philadelphia who owned a bar and restaurant. At the age of 12 she met her future husband, Bob Smith, who lived just down the street. Together Lily and Bob remained married for 70 years, lived overseas for 9 years, visited 50 different countries and spent months aboard cruise ships and ocean liners.As a child and young adult in Philadelphia, Lily excelled in English and Spanish, swam competitively, and grew to love horses. She became especially close to Chico, a horse she was able to ride (in both English and Western styles) at a stable in New Jersey. In 1951 she and Bob were married at Fort Dix New Jersey where Bob was stationed with the Army. They stayed in Philly until 1956 when they then joined Lily's parents in Phoenix. There Lily worked as a pre-school teacher and as a Bell Telephone service agent. Lily and Bob, then with 2 children, moved to San Jose in 1960 where Bob started a 40-year career with IBM that led to assignments in Japan and France. While in Japan she served as a hostess and dance partner for wounded American soldiers convalescing in Tokyo. Lily always sought new skills and over the years took lessons in wood carving, flower arranging, Japanese doll making, and calligraphy. She was the curious type. At age 50 and with both kids in college, she went back to college to obtain a degree as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. This inspirational mid-life story led to an article on Lily in the San Jose Mercury News. She served patients at O'Connor Hospital and at a senior care facility in Los Gatos. She loved this work. Throughout her life Lily was committed to helping the needy. She had a specific interest in the cause of the American Indian and devoted much time and effort to their cause. In her later years she was a fixture in philanthropic causes such as food distribution efforts for the needy at Immanuel Lutheran Church and the South Hills Church.Lily is survived by Bob Smith her loving husband of nearly 70 years, her daughter Paula Smith, son Steve Smith, 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Donations in the memory of Lillian M. Smith can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church at 408-297-0993.