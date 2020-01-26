|
Linda Carol (Lee) Kurtz
Resident of San Jose
Linda Carol (Lee) Kurtz died peacefully on January 5, 2020 in San Jose, California at the age of 86.
Linda is survived by her husband, William P. Kurtz (Bill); her children: Elizabeth Kurtz of Burns, Oregon, Thomas Kurtz (Milena) of Royal Oak, Michigan, John Kurtz (Sarah) of Wayne, Pennsylvania, Patricia Crossland (Adam) of Maynard, Massachusetts, and Marilyn Porter (Kile) of Reno, Nevada; her grandchildren: Matthew, Sofia, Camille, Fiona, Virginia, Patrick, Lauren, Harrison, William and Evelyn; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Naomi, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn (Lee) Phillips.
Linda was born on February 1, 1933 in South Bend, Indiana to Franklin and Ignota Lee. She graduated from Ball State University in 1954 with a degree in Education and moved to Long Beach, California, where she worked as an elementary school teacher. There, she met and married Bill in 1959. After moving to Michigan, Bill began working for IBM and Linda focused on building a home and raising their children. The couple lived in Detroit and Chicago before settling in San Jose, California, where they lived for 47 years. Family was important to Linda, and her children remember her as a wise and devoted mother who encouraged them to achieve their goals.
Linda was accomplished at art and encouraged its pursuit in her children. She was known for her dry sense of humor and sharp wit. She loved playing bridge, reading, sewing and cooking. A lover of camping with her family, Linda had many fond memories of trips at New Brighton, Big Basin Redwoods and Grover Hot Springs State Parks. After retirement, Linda and Bill traveled extensively, including to Europe, the Middle East, and China. She was an active member of her church, where she volunteered over the years.
A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 1st at Holy Spirit Church in San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacred Heart Community Center at 1381 South 1st Street, San Jose, California 95110.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020