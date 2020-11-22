Linda CornellMay 25, 1952 - Nov. 13, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraLinda Ruth Cornell died suddenly at age 68. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Barry Cornell; sons, Jeff Taylor (Susan) and Kevin Cornell (Alleah Schweitzer); grandson, Jack Taylor; & her dog, Nikki.Linda was born the youngest of 8 siblings to Richard and Maxine States in Van Nuys. She graduated from Gunn High School in Palo Alto. She worked at Open Door and Advanced Micro Devices before becoming a homemaker and volunteer at Eisenhower Elementary. She will be remembered for her lifelong passions for cooking, gardening, arts & crafts, and dedication to family and friends. Services will be private.