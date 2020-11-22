1/1
Linda Cornell
1952 - 2020
Linda Cornell
May 25, 1952 - Nov. 13, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Linda Ruth Cornell died suddenly at age 68. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Barry Cornell; sons, Jeff Taylor (Susan) and Kevin Cornell (Alleah Schweitzer); grandson, Jack Taylor; & her dog, Nikki.
Linda was born the youngest of 8 siblings to Richard and Maxine States in Van Nuys. She graduated from Gunn High School in Palo Alto. She worked at Open Door and Advanced Micro Devices before becoming a homemaker and volunteer at Eisenhower Elementary. She will be remembered for her lifelong passions for cooking, gardening, arts & crafts, and dedication to family and friends. Services will be private.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
