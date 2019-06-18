|
|
Linda D Abbott
February 18 1931 - June 2 2019
San Jose Ca,
Linda is finally at peace and able to join her beloved husband, Bill, in Heaven.
She's been missing him terribly for 7 plus years.
Linda was born in Hornell, NY, and has lived in the bay area for 50 years, always calling it her home. She was a longtime member of the Almaden Golf & Country Club. She was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society for over 30 years.
She is survived by her older sister Martha Davidson of Hornell, NY, her younger brother Eric Shults (Beth) her son Scott Day of Goleta, CA, Step Children Carol Schuler (Glen) Susan Underwood (Chris), William (Bill) Abbott III and two grandchildren Matthew Underwood and Sarah Underwood, along with nieces, nephews, life-long friends, and extended family.
Services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 @ Oak Hill Funeral & Memorial Park @ 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
View the online memorial for Linda D Abbott
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 18, 2019