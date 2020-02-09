|
Linda Gail Williams
Aug 8, 1950 - Jan 14, 2020
Santa Clara
Linda Gail Williams was born Linda Gail Persh on August 27, 1950 in Paterson, NJ. She grew up in Fair Lawn, NJ and graduated from Fair Lawn High School in 1968. After graduation she attended the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, MA. Linda's first job was as executive secretary at Paine Webber in NYC where she met her future husband, Neal Williams. They got married in 1973 and moved to Texas, then Anaheim, CA and finally Silicon Valley. Linda and Neal were divorced in the early 1980's and Linda moved to Santa Clara where she lived until her death. Her last job was as an executive assistant at the consulting firm KPMG, which she loved very much and made many friends.
Linda loved dogs, particularly West Highland Terriers. She had several as pets during her life and had a passion for attending dog shows with her ex husband Neal.
Six years ago Linda contracted amyloidosis, a rare incurable disease and was undergoing treatment until she passed away on January 14, 2020.
Linda is preceded by her parents Alvin & Doris Persh, and is survived by her dog Sophie, brother Neil Persh, niece Jennifer Girtz, and several cousins.
There will be a memorial service for Linda at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 North Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA at 10:00 am on Sunday February 16, 2020.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020