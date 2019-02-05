Linda Giannini

September 25, 1942 - January 28, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Linda "Nani" Giannini--beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend--passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 28, 2019 surrounded by her very beloved husband, children and grand children. Linda was born in Oakland, California in 1942 to Richard and Marion Warner and has made her home in Saratoga, California for the past 50 years. Linda and her husband of 52 years, Bill Giannini, have raised three beautiful children: Brad (Erica), Mimi (Mike), and John (Becca). Along with being a devoted family matriarch and caring friend to all that came into her life, Bill and Linda successfully founded and ran Saratoga Springs, a corporate picnic and wedding business in Saratoga that has become a Silicon Valley icon. She is also survived by three sisters Monnie Mount of Redwood City, California, Anne Warner of Ballico California, and Katie Burke of Raleigh, North Carolina.



Nani devoted her later years to being a loving, kind, and selfless grandmother to her four cherished grandchildren: Caitlyn, Morgan, Hanna, and Tyler. Linda was also known to spend hours finding treasures in antique and thrift shops and scouting out the best jewelry shops in town. Her family notes a tribute: "Linda had a joy for life that was contagious and taught us all how to give unconditionally and love with all our hearts." We are blessed to have had Nani in our lives.



We will have a Celebration of Life for Linda at the La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos, California on Saturday, March 2 at 2:00 pm. To support the cause of finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease, please donate in Linda's honor to the at 2290 N. First Street, Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95131, or online here: www.alz.org/norcal and scroll down to the donate button.





