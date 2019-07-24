Linda Krafty

Jan 19, 1943 - Jul 19, 2019

Pleasanton, CA

Linda Dell (Perry) Krafty, age 76, passed away on July 19, 2019, in Pleasanton, CA with her family by her side.

Linda was born in Newport, RI in 1943 to Henry & Rita (Burke) Perry. She grew up in Jamestown, RI and moved to San Jose, CA in 1959. In 1962 she married her husband, Jake, and they raised two children. She lived in San Jose until 2009 when Jake passed away. At that time she moved to Pleasanton, CA to be near her daughter and family.

Linda worked for Downey Savings and Loan in Los Gatos, CA, for 25 years. She was involved with various charities helping children. She enjoyed time with friends and family at their beach house in Cayucos, in Reno, and on many cruises and other trips around the world. She enjoyed reading, playing games, and she loved shopping for her many collectable items.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim, son-in-law, Gary and two grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon. She will be missed by her brothers, Ken and Sheldon, numerous nieces and nephews and two beloved cats—Tinker and Raider. She also leaves many other family and friends who will sadly miss her. We take comfort in knowing she is now re-united with her son, Jay, husband, Jake and brother, Henry.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Kidney Fund or the .





