Linda Leah Boessenecker
September 13, 2020
Resident of Sutter Creek, CA
Linda Leah Boessenecker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend died at home with her loving husband and family at her side on Sunday, September 13th, after a 2-year battle with cancer. She was 57.
Although the disease ultimately took her life, it never succeeded in changing her -- not the joy in which she lived her life, her generous spirit and her kind heart. She was the pillar of the family and a guiding light for them and her many friends.
Linda was born in Offenbach, Germany, and grew up in the East Bay. For the past three years, she lived in Sutter Creek. Linda enjoyed a successful career as an office manager and senior administrative assistant, but her true passion was her family and friends. She always was there to care for those who needed her, offering her support and guidance to her husband, son, nephews, nieces and friends.
She and her husband, Joe Boessenecker, were married for 38 years, sharing a love that withstood the test of time. Linda supported her husband's long standing career in newspapers, and was a big part of his success.
Linda loved her family beyond all else, and with the addition of a grandchild -- the family's first -- she found even greater joy.
Linda enjoyed being with friends and family, and she also had a passion for sprint car racing. She also shared her husband's hobby of building and showing hot rods and antique cars. She enjoyed traveling, camping, car shows and cooking.
Her dog, Meg, also was the light of her life.
The move to Sutter Creek provided her with a beautiful home and property in the Sierra forest, which became an object of much happiness and pride.
Linda is survived by her husband, Joe Boessenecker; her son and daughter-in-law, Joey Boessenecker and Danielle Urteaga-Boessenecker; her grandson, Mason Boessenecker; her mother, Miriam Charles; mother in-law Helen Freeman; a sister, Gabriella Orput; a brother, Sean Burke; sisters-in-law Brenda Burke, Dayme Fitzpatrick and Patsy Cormia; brothers-in-law Wade Orput, Todd Fitzpatrick and Neil Cormia; nieces Caitlyn and Amy Burke, Megan (and James) Hill, Morgan Fitzpatrick, and Annie and Emma Cormia; and her nephews, Zach and Jared Ojeda, and Matthew Burke. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Charles, as well as a brother, Toivo Burke.
A private service is planned in Pleasant Hill. The family asks mourners to consider donations to the American Cancer Society
or Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, 1500 South Highway 49, Suite 205, Jackson, CA, 95642.