Linda Lee Nedved
June 10, 1940 - November 25, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Linda Lee Schaedler-Nedved was born on June 10, 1940 in Sacramento to Harry and Stella Schaedler. She left on the wings of an angel November 25, 2020 just two months before her 60th wedding anniversary.
She was born in Sacramento and attended school there. After high school she married Rich Nedved and moved to Auburn. From there she moved to Chico and then finally ending up in San Jose. They had three boys, Scott, Jeffrey and Michael. She was an office business manager for over twenty years and retired in 1999. An avid reader and a very energetic person she loved to hike and workout to stay in shape. But when it came to animals of any kind nobody loved them more than my beautiful wife. At one time in our life she fed 12 stray cats on the front porch, took in a rabbit they found while hiking and two weeks later it had six babies. I told everyone that she wouldn't step on an ant. But she would give any human the shirt off her back.
Linda is survived by her husband Rich Nedved and three sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Christine Nedved, Jeffrey and Dolores Nedved and Michael and Elizabeth Nedved, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Per her request no funeral services will be held. She has been cremated and her ashes will be scattered over her favorite hiking trail.
You were a super wife and the greatest mom in the world and we will miss you and love you every day.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
The happy couple on their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Elizabeth Nedved
Family
November 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 30, 2020
Rich and Family: What a wonderful tribute to my cousin Linda. Many fond memories growing up, especially when we gathered for the weekly poker game. She will be missed. Much love and condolences to you and the boys.
Charlie and Terri Lucas
Charlie Lucas
Family
