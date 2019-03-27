|
Linda Lou Harper
March 9, 1941 - March 15, 2019
Formerly of San Jose
Linda Lou (Harper), age 78, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She joins her late husband Nathaniel L. Harper, Sr., who passed away in 2001. Linda is survived by six children, Keith Holman, Hazel Lynette Harper, Natalie Speech, Nathaniel Harper, Jr., Rhonda Harper and Sean Harper; four step children; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and seven siblings.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 AM to 2 PM for the viewing and memorial services at Friendship Church of God in Christ, 1654 East San Antonio Street., San Jose, CA 95116.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 27, 2019