Linda Loucks

December 31, 1958 - April 1, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Linda CM Loucks passed away April 1, 2019 at the age of 60, from ovarian cancer.

Linda was born December 31, 1958 in Hayward CA to Susumu and May Ann (Hara) Matsumoto. She graduated from Sunset High and received an AA from Chabot College. She met her husband, Jay Loucks, in 1983, and they were married in 1986.

Linda spent most of her career working at San Jose State University, starting in the Dean's Office of the College of Engineering, before moving to Academic Planning, and finally CMS. She took medical retirement in 2014.

Linda was genuinely interested in other people and made friends wherever she went. This especially includes the game conventions she attended over the last 30 years. She enjoyed travel with her husband, including trips to Europe, Hawaii, Orlando, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, many places in California, and most recently, a trip to Pennsylvania.

Her cancer was detected in 2010, already at Stage 4. Linda held up through several surgeries and many rounds of chemotherapy with remarkable grace and cheer, always looking to enjoy as much of life as possible.

She is survived by her husband, brother Keith Matsumoto of Hayward, CA, sisters Janet Pace of Reno, NV, Terri Manlapaz of Hayward, and Christine Schindler of Hayward. She will also be sorely missed by her loving nieces, nephews and numerous friends and family members.

Her wake will be held June 20, at Flames Restaurant – 88 S. 4th St., San Jose, at 2 PM. RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, balloon bouquets are requested. Gifts to the or are appreciated.





