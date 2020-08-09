Linda Louise Graef SalterDec. 23, 1939-Aug. 3, 2020San MateoLinda Louise Graef Salter passed away peacefully at her home in San Mateo on the morning of August 3, with her "girls" Heidi and Sugie by her side. She died as she lived, with style and grace, refusing to let cancer break her spirit. In the month before her death, Linda spent a wonderful two-and-a-half weeks with her son Hayden, getting foot rubs non-stop. The day before her death, she was still cracking jokes.Linda was born in Ft. Wayne Indiana to Richard and Louise Graef and was older sister to brother Richard, two years her junior. She was a graduate of Oberlin College (1961), where she majored in philosophy and met her future husband, Kit. The two of them lived in Taiwan for three years before moving to California and having two children, Hayden and Heidi. They divorced after 16 years and Linda began her journey as an unstoppable and independent woman, overcoming obstacles and shattering glass ceilings.Linda had a long and successful career in academics. After earning her MA in mathematics at UC Berkeley (1970), she taught both high school and college math before moving into college administration. She served as division chair and then Acting Dean at Pepperdine University, Dean and Vice President at Grossmont College, President of Skyline Community College and Chancellor of the West Valley/Mission Community College District. Though she retired as Chancellor in 2002, her proudest accomplishment was the fourteen years she spent as President of Skyline, during which time the college saw unprecedented growth in enrollment and facilities, including the Library & Learning Resource Center that houses the Multi-Cultural Learning Center. Throughout her career, as in her private life, she was always a staunch advocate for social justice, fighting to bring women and people of color into leadership roles on college campuses.After her retirement, Linda relished taking art classes and spending time in her studio. From pastel landscapes to oil portraits to Chinese brush painting to knitted pussy hats, her artist's soul knew no boundaries. She cultivated an eclectic community of artists, former colleagues, friends and family. Her art receptions were always good parties, her charm, style, and wicked sense of humor on brilliant display.She died with dignity and grace, as she always did everything in her life. "What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?" asked the poet Mary Oliver. Linda's response: "Everything!"She is survived by her son Hayden and his wife Ana; daughter Heidi and her wife Sugie; grandkids Nicolas, Inés and Catalina; brother Richard and family; and her beloved dog Nettie.