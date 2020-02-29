Home

St Christopher Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
2278 Booksin Avenue
San Jose, CA
Linda M. Panzica


1948 - 2020
Linda M. Panzica Obituary
Linda M. Panzica
Feb. 8, 1948 - Jan. 13, 2020
Resident of San Jose
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Linda Panzica, a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sibling, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to so many.
She is survived by her son Brian (his wife Jennifer) her daughter Shawna, her mother Jean Enfantino, and her siblings Joann Ernst and Jim Enfantino.
Even though we take solace in the fact that she is now at rest with her beloved husband Tony Panzica, she will be missed every day by those of us that love her so much.
A joint Memorial Mass for both Linda and Tony will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 2278 Booksin Avenue, San Jose.
We want to thank all of Linda's friends and family that have shown so much concern during this great time of loss.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 29, 2020
