Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Justin's Catholic Church
Santa Clara, CA
Linda Schubert


1936 - 2019
Linda Schubert Obituary
Linda Schubert
Nov. 7, 1937 - Nov. 5, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
She passed peacefully at home, to her loving Jesus's arms, surrounded by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Ann Schubert, nieces Lori and Linda, nephews Todd and Darren and special friends Thea Faye Spatz, Barbara Wilkenson, Theresa Huether and Shelley Currin.
...She touched thousands of lives throughout her forty years of ministry. Her first book, Miracle Hour, is translated into hundreds of languages. She was a renowned speaker in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal.
A memorial Mass is scheduled for November 25, at 10 am, at St. Justin's Catholic Church in Santa Clara, with internment immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers , donations to the Catholic Charismatic Renewal or your local Animal shelter.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019
