Linda Sue Okamoto
July 25, 1963 - July 13, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Linda passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side at Good Samaritan Hospital. Linda was born at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose. She graduated from Del Mar High School in 1982. She started working as a fast food manger, then pursued a career in property management. She was employed for over 20 years with AvalonBay Communities, a large national firm. Linda loved her job as well as the residents and her co-workers. Linda touched so many lives, personally and professionally. She started as a Leasing Consultant and worked her way up to Community Manager. Linda received National Customer Service awards from AvalonBay. Linda loved the Lord. Most important to her were family and friends, and love given to others.
Linda is survived by her husband Lyle, sons Jason and Travis, granddaughter Melodie Pearl Okamoto and siblings Michael and Debbie. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17 at Willow Glen Funeral Home.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019