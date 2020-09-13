1/1
Linda Trudel
1941 - 2020
Linda Trudel
February 5, 1941-September 6, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Linda Trudel of San Jose and Santa Clara County resident for 37 years, passed away peacefully in San Jose on September 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Murray Trudel. Loving mother of Jeff, Darren, Blair, and Scott, and the late Murray Jr. Caring sibling of Corky, Keith, Marylin, Judy, and the late Joyce and Joan. Dear grandmother to Hannah, Tashima, Natalie, and Cozette, Cherished daughter of the late Jack and Frida Cummings. A native of Windsor, Canada, age 76 years. Born and raised by Uncle George and Grandma Frida in Windsor Ontario. Linda married Murry L Trudel PhD, shortly after they were blessed with Jeff, Murray, Darren Blair, and Scott. She enjoyed bringing essential items to shelters and people who were down on their luck. She was an extremely dedicated mother with a curiosity towards mystery, and a great interest of crafts of all sorts.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Wednesday September 16, 2020 10:00am at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale. Committal and burial will follow at GATE OF HEAVEN CEMETERY, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr. Los Altos.


View the online memorial for Linda Trudel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
