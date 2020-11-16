Lindell L Bennett12/06/1945 -11/05/2020Resident of San JoseLindell Bennett was a man who left a lasting impression on all those with whom he came into contact. You could not meet him without feeling uplifted by his joyful countenance. His life was a light to those around him, an encouragement to the downtrodden, and a help to those in need. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Mae Bennett, and his only son, Lindell Lee Bennett II, as well as his six grandchildren. He was a small business owner for 50 years, as an arborist, and built life-long relationships with many of his customers; they were his friends, but he treated them as though they were his family. He served for over 30 years as an elder at Gateway City Church and led a Bible study in his home for 27 consecutive years. At his core, he was a giver: he gave of his time, his efforts, and his money to help those in need, even giving over 20 different friends and family a place to live in his home over his lifetime. He is loved and will be remembered for his generous heart and cheerful soul. May he rest in peace. Amen.