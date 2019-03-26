Lindley B. Maestri

Nov. 3, 1923 - Mar. 18, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Lindley was born in Honolulu, HI. She was 95 years old and lived in San Jose for 63 years. Lindley graduated HS from the Kamehameha School for Girls. She met her beloved husband Frank while working at Dole Pineapple Co.They were married 6 months later. Together they raised 3 boys in Oahu until being transferred to CA in 1956. In 1966 Frank & Lindley purchased a beverage co. to become Frank-Lin Distillers Products Ltd, Inc. Lindley was active in the company for 50 years; Accounts payable, office manager, Vice President, and Chairman of the Board. Frank-Lin continues as a family owned and operated company. Frank & Lin are widely respected in the industry and will be greatly missed.

Loving wife of Frank J. Maestri for 62 years, beloved mother of Jon L. (Cynthia) Maestri, Michael F. (Celia) Maestri and Vincent R. (Julia) Maestri. Cherished Grandmother (Nana) of Jon J. Maestri, Frank J. Maestri II, Lindley K. Adiamak, Vincent R. Maestri Jr. Michelle A.K. Kasper, and Christina M. Dressman. Great Grandmother of Alexander Maestri, Parker Maestri, Frank J. Maestri III, Colton Maestri, Conner Dressman, Brooks Kasper.

Family & Friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday March 29th, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM. Services following promptly at 11:00 AM at Oak Hill Funeral Home Chapel of the Roses, 300 Curtner Ave. San Jose.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lindley's memory to: Daughters of Hawaii, 2913 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI 96817 (808)595-6291 or Sacred Heart Com Serv 1381 S. 1st St, San Jose (sacredheartscs.org).





