Lindsay Nishiki
1956 - 2020
Lindsay Nishiki
Aug. 3, 1956 - Mar. 11, 2020
San Jose
Lindsay was born on Aug 3, 1956 in Palo Alto, Ca., and passed away on Mar. 11, 2020. His parents were Jack and Eiko Nishiki, who preceded him. He is survived by brothers Mike (Debbie), Richard, and Mark. He was active in the Boy Scouts, and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Lindsay attended Palo Alto schools, and went on to study at UC Berkeley. After graduation he became a CPA, and worked for a variety of companies. Lindsay enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, and family trips to Las Vegas.He was generous, and thoughtful of others. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services to be determined at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 23, 2020.
