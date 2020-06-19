Lionel Lorie´
1940 - 2020
Lionel Lorie´
Dec. 10, 1940 - June 5, 2020
Campbell
Lionel Keating Lorie´ of Campbell, California passed away on June 5, 2020, at the age of 79 from complications after surgery. Lionel was born in Santiago de Cuba on December 10, 1940, to Florence and Anibal Lorie. The youngest of three sons. He lived in Cuba during the revolution and fled the communist regime in 1967.
After immigrating to the USA, he settled in the South Bay. Lionel felt a deep connection with all people. He felt that a country was only as strong as its most vulnerable, whom he wanted nothing more than to be able to help. He fought in Cuba for those who couldn't against Castro, and in the United States, his cherished adopted homeland, he fought for those treated inequitably. He was an amazing storyteller, captivating friends and family with tales about his early life in Cuba. He loved spending evenings cooking food for those he loved and never shied away from a political debate or a Dos Equis beer. His light shone brightest with his family. His greatest pleasure came from being a father, grandfather and uncle.

Lionel is survived by his daughters, Florence Sullivan (her husband, Fletch) and Georgia Markarian (her husband, James); his grandchildren, Forrest Sullivan, Sofia Markarian, Francesca Sullivan and Enzo Markarian; his brothers, Frank Lorie´ and Anibal Lorie´ (his wife, Rose), three nieces, three nephews and their children. A celebration of Lionel's life will be held in September. If you would like to make a donation in his honor – please consider UNICEF.


Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Jun. 19, 2020.
