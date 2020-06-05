Lionel SouzaJuly 31, 1936 - April 7, 2020San JoseLionel F. Souza died in San Jose after a sudden declining heart condition, with his sons and daughter-in-law at his side.Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Lionel spent his early years living throughout the U.S. and Europe during his father's military career. Lionel later served in the armed forces in the years between WWII and the Korean conflict as a paratrooper in the Army 11th airborne division, and then went on to a career in sales. People remember him as a generous, humorous man who could easily bring a smile to one's face. Most of all, Lionel gave of himself to family and friends, whether by simple words of encouragement, through offering a place to stay, or with financial help—often without anyone knowing until years later.He is survived by his sons, Steve and Kevin, and daughter, Kate, daughters-in-law Francesca and Daniele, along with grandchildren Ariana, Katrina, Christian, Gabriella, and Allison. Lionel leaves behind his companion of 35 years, Kathryn Spilker; and Roberta Dempsey, mother of his three children. He is also survived by his sister and brother, Frances and Brian Souza.Thank you, Dad, for always loving and encouraging us. You still bring a smile to our faces.Private services will be held at a later date, and his final resting place will be Sequim View Cemetery in Washington state.