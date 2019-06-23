|
Lisa Ann Inman
Nov. 23, 1968 - May 30, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Lisa was born November 23, 1968 in Mtn. View. She was preceded in death by her husband Brad Inman, and her parents Rosie and Jimmy Ramirez. Survived by her loving son Nicholas Inman, her brother James (Linda) Ramirez, nephew Jacob, nieces Jessica (Matt) Jones, Elisha (Brandon) West. Great aunt to Jacob, Gabrielle, Ryan, Mateo and Luke and numerous cousins.
Lisa was a graduate of Monta Vista High School in 1986 and then attended Foothill College graduating in Dental Assisting in 1988. She enjoyed watching sports with her son and was a devoted fan of the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors. Spending time with her son Nick, and her many lifelong friends was her enjoyment.
She was laid to rest at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, June 21st with her late husband Brad in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers contributions in Lisa's memory preferred to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019