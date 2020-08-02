Lisa Regua
August 15, 1957 - July 2, 2020
Resident of Boise, ID
On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Lisa Ann Regua, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and entrepreneur, passed away at the age of 62 at her home in Boise, Idaho. Lisa was born on August 15, 1957 to Carl Burgess-Rease and Ruth Faye Emery in San Jose and was the middle child of 5 siblings.
Her devotion as a mother and grandmother was paramount. She always said being a mother and raising children was one of the best times of her life.
Lisa was the successful owner of DOP 180° Salon, formerly Teezers Salon, in San Jose for 20 years. Her contributions to the beauty industry span over 30 years. In those years she shared not just her talent with many, but sage advice beyond her years.
She enjoyed cooking when she wasn't working behind the chair and loved bringing happiness to others with her comfort food. Her most requested dish was potato salad. Some of her pleasures include shopping for a variety of shoes and watching reality television. Lisa's generous heart, kindness, and humor definitely touched the hearts of many. She had a comment for everything and could always argue the opposite side in which anyone was speaking. Lisa always put her best foot forward and never let any situation get her down nor prevent her from succeeding. She was the prime example of how a human should be.
Lisa will be remembered by her three children, Diana, Evan, and Wolf; her grandchildren, Mia and Gavin; her brothers and sisters, Donna, Choia, Serena, and Garth. She will also be remembered by her many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Contributions can be made to the Lisa Ann Regua Memorial Fund at http://gf.me/u/yfdmg4
. Services will be held and announced at a later date in San Jose. View the online memorial for Lisa Regua