Lisa T. J. MoodyMarch 25, 1957 - July 20, 2020Resident of Sunnyvale, CaliforniaLisa Moody, 63, of Sunnyvale, California passed away on Monday, July 20th 2020, due to natural causes.She was born March 25, 1957 in Pomona, California to the late Orlin Milton Jacobson and Grace "Samme" Jacobson. Lisa learned to make friends anytime and anywhere as a result of her family moving six times, before they finally settled in San Jose in 1964. From a young age, she was a fiercely independent nonconformist. She developed a love for nature and adventure, starting from her time in Girl Scouts. Even late in her life, you could find her on scenic trails and beachside walks. Lisa attended Lynbrook High School, where she loved to perform in modern dance recitals. She graduated with an Associate Arts degree in Computer Engineering from DeAnza Junior College. The highlight of her fifteen-year aerospace career at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale was the launch of the MilStar satellite.Later in life, she worked at Fry's Electronics as a Computer Repair Specialist. Lisa built close friendships with many of her co-workers and was always willing to go the extra mile for them. Lisa loved being a fountain of knowledge and sharing interesting facts with everyone. In addition, she was an active community member who showed love and compassion for people from many different walks of life. She made countless friends; she loved to spend time with them conversing or exploring the natural beauty around the Bay Area.Lisa considered her three daughters and their young children to be her greatest joy and achievement. Anyone who met her would recognize her pride in all of them. Any time spent with her family was priceless to her beyond measure. Her warm spirit, wonderful smile, and fierce love and devotion will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Lisa is survived by her beloved daughters and their families Kristina and Logan Giorda, Claudia and Trevor McGuire, and Melinda and Dion Barsuglia; her sisters Karen Jacobson, and Cheryl Vitali; and 3, soon to be 4, beautiful grandchildren.A virtual memorial will be held on Sunday, August 23rd at 3PM. Please email lisatjmoodymemorial@gmail.com for further details.