Lois Jane Pearson
June 19, 1925 - October 2, 2020
Durham, NC
Lois Jane Pearson, 95, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born and raised in Huntington, IN, the daughter of the late Emery Farley and Lulu Fuchshuber Farley. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pearson was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick H. Pearson; son, Frederick Pearson; and sisters, Patricia McElhaney and Mary Garretson.
Lois was a child during the difficult time of Great Depression, yet had memories of a close-knit family and loving parents. After High School, Lois attended Business College in Ft. Wayne, IN, then the McConnell School in Minneapolis, MN, where she became an Airline Hostess. She initially flew for Northwest Airlines, then took a job with TWA, flying in the Super Constellations, the sleek state of the art passenger planes of that era. Initially based in Newark, NJ, Lois fulfilled a lifelong dream by taking the bus into Manhattan to see Broadway shows. Ethel Merman in Annie Get Your Gun and Ray Bolger in Where's Charley? were two of her favorites. She loved flying and the opportunity to travel and meet all sorts of people. On one flight she hosted Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner, which as a former Bobby Soxer was a great thrill for her. (She said Sinatra was a pain, while Ava Gardner was charming and gracious.) She also met Phil Silvers, (who slept the whole flight, face under his hat.) and the cast and crew of the classic horror movie The Thing From Another World, (including the prop of the creature, frozen in a fake block of ice, which was stored in the last two seats of the plane.) and many other adventures, including a frightening crash landing in Fallon, NV, in which the wing of the plane was sheared off, although no one was injured. She was based for a while in Chicago, and eventually San Francisco, where she met and fell in love with both the city and Fred Pearson, then an employee of United Airlines. They were married in May of 1953 in Reno, NV, and settled in Northern California.
Lois and her husband Fred lived in San Rafael, where Fred studied Law and passed the Bar, and began his career as an Attorney. After living in San Mateo for a few years where her sons Freddy and Jimmy were born, the family settled in San Jose, CA, where her third son John was born. They became members of the congregation of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Cupertino, where Lois was active in numerous church activities. Lois used skills as a member of Service Circle, making crafts to benefit Lutheran Charities. She embroidered tea towels, did gorgeous floral needlepoint covers (for footstools made by her husband Fred) made beautiful quilts, clothing for American Girl dolls, and baked cookies for the annual Service Circle Tea and Sale, a popular and well attended annual event for which Mrs. Pearson was a committed organizer.
Lois had a lifelong love of travel. The family took many summer vacations, frequently traveling to visit her relatives in Huntington, or camping in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and a number of National Parks across the country. Lois also greatly enjoyed sailing with her family, both in the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay, her husband Fred being an avid sailor. After retirement, she and Fred traveled the world, enjoying trips to Europe – The UK, France, Germany, Belgium and Russia – and many cruises throughout the Caribbean.
Lois was a lovely, generous and optimistic spirit, who always remained bright and cheerful even in the face of difficult times. She was a good and devoted daughter to her parents, and a loving and supportive wife and mother who always put family first. Even in her final years battling dementia she was upbeat and smiling. She left a positive impression on all who met her and is sorely missed.
Mrs. Pearson is survived by her sons, James Pearson and wife Vanessa Ross; John Pearson and wife Gail, and grandson, Ian James Pearson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
