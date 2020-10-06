Lois Jane Pearson
June 19, 1925 - October 2, 2020
Durham
Lois Jane Pearson, 95, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born and raised in Huntington, IN, the daughter of the late Emery Farley and Lulu Fuchshuber Farley. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pearson was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick H. Pearson Jr; son, Frederick F. Pearson; and sisters, Patricia McElhaney and Mary Garretson.
After High School, Lois attended a business college in Ft. Wayne, IN and then worked as a secretary for the Huntington Chamber of Commerce. She later attended the McConnell Flight School in Minneapolis, MN, where she trained to fly as an airline hostess for Northwest Airlines, and then for Trans-World Airlines.
While living in San Francisco, she met and fell in love with Fred Pearson. They were married in May of 1953. Initially living in their first home in San Mateo where her sons Freddy and Jimmy were born, the family then settled in San Jose, where her third son John was born. They became members of the congregation of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Cupertino, where Lois was active in numerous church charitable activities. Lois was a committed member and organizer of Service Circle, making crafts and baked goods to benefit the Lutheran Good Shepard Home. While raising her family she also worked as a legal secretary for her husband Fred's legal practice.
Lois had a lifelong love of travel. The family took many summer vacations, frequently traveling to visit her relatives in Huntington, or camping in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and several National Parks across the country. Lois also greatly enjoyed sailing with her family, both in the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay. After retirement, she and Fred traveled the world, enjoying trips to Europe – The UK, France, Germany, Belgium and Russia – and many cruises throughout the Caribbean.
Lois was a lovely, generous and optimistic spirit, who always remained bright and cheerful even in the face of difficult times. She was a good and devoted daughter to her parents, and a loving and supportive wife and mother who always put family first. She was a breast cancer survivor. Even in her final years battling dementia, she was upbeat and smiling. She left a positive impression on all who met her and is sorely missed.
Mrs. Pearson is survived by her sons, James Pearson and wife Vanessa Ross; John Pearson and wife Gail; and grandson, Ian James Pearson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the following: Alzheimer's Association
, National Breast Cancer Foundation or Lutheran World Relief.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
