Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Andrew's Episcopal Church
7410 S 12th St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
St Andrew's Episcopal Church
Tacoma, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Halley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Margaret Girtz Halley


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Margaret Girtz Halley Obituary
Lois Margaret Girtz Halley
Jan. 25, 1929-Feb. 4, 2019
Tacoma WA, former resident of San Jose
Lois left us ten days after a wonderful 90th birthday celebration attended by 130 of her friends and family. She was an avid supporter of her family, her faith, politics, travel, shopping, and bridge. As a good Danish woman, she always had room and food enough at her table for all. People admired Lois for her energy and loved her for her kindness.
The daughter of a Lutheran missionary, she was born in Calcutta, India. Lois moved to the Midwest with her family and graduated from Dana College. In 1954, she met her husband, John, on the way to teach in Germany. They later settled in San Jose and raised three daughters. She retired from SJUSD after teaching for more than 20 years. After John's death, she moved to Tacoma, WA.
She will be missed by all who knew her, and is survived by her daughters, Anne (Sarkis), Joan (Tom), and Sara (Jeff); her brother Al (Barbara); and her 10 grandchildren.
Memorial will be held at St Andrew's Episcopal Church Tacoma, WA on 3/2/2019 at 3:30pm. Donations to honor her life may be made to Lutheran World Relief.


View the online memorial for Lois Margaret Girtz Halley
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.