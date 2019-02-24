Lois Margaret Girtz Halley

Jan. 25, 1929-Feb. 4, 2019

Tacoma WA, former resident of San Jose

Lois left us ten days after a wonderful 90th birthday celebration attended by 130 of her friends and family. She was an avid supporter of her family, her faith, politics, travel, shopping, and bridge. As a good Danish woman, she always had room and food enough at her table for all. People admired Lois for her energy and loved her for her kindness.

The daughter of a Lutheran missionary, she was born in Calcutta, India. Lois moved to the Midwest with her family and graduated from Dana College. In 1954, she met her husband, John, on the way to teach in Germany. They later settled in San Jose and raised three daughters. She retired from SJUSD after teaching for more than 20 years. After John's death, she moved to Tacoma, WA.

She will be missed by all who knew her, and is survived by her daughters, Anne (Sarkis), Joan (Tom), and Sara (Jeff); her brother Al (Barbara); and her 10 grandchildren.

Memorial will be held at St Andrew's Episcopal Church Tacoma, WA on 3/2/2019 at 3:30pm. Donations to honor her life may be made to Lutheran World Relief.





View the online memorial for Lois Margaret Girtz Halley Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary