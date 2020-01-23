|
Lois McDonald
Resident of Los Gatos
November 30, 1928 - January 10, 2020
Lois Lee (Dimock) McDonald, age 91, passed away on January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully left this world.
Lois was born on November 30, 1928 in Redding, California to Dr. Owen and Gertrude Dimock. The Dimocks moved to San Jose in 1929, where Dr. Dimock practiced dentistry for over 50 years. Lois attended Hoover Jr. High and Lincoln High School. In 1950, she graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Biology and went to work as a lab technician at O'Connor Hospital.
In 1960, Lois married Richard V. (Dick) McDonald. In 1962 the McDonalds moved to Monte Sereno, where Lois and Dick raised their sons Richard, James and William. Following Dick's passing in 1995, Lois remained active, independent and a vibrant member of her community. She travelled with family and friends, frequented the symphony and art museums, and was passionate about the two family businesses.
Above all else, Lois treasured her family. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an iconic matriarch of a grateful and adoring family. Lois was also very active in her community through her many charitable works, and especially in the St. Andrews Church of Saratoga, where she worked at the Echo Shop, served on The Altar Guild, and was an active member of the parish for many years. She will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched and enriched with her energy, her spirit, her personality, her sincerity, her generosity and her love. She leaves a legacy as a lady of great strength, elegance, class, style, warmth, wit, intelligence, faith and character. She truly loved life, people and God.
Lois is survived by sons Richard, James (Kathy) and William (Aileen), as well as her brother and sister-in-law Bud and Pat Dimock of Healdsburg. Lois had eight loving grandchildren – Alison, Bill Jr., Dylan, Evan, Kaela, Leland, Matthew and Megan, and five great-grandchildren – Benji, Emma, Erin, Lane and Madeline. Lois had a great life and a peaceful passing. We were truly blessed to have her as matriarch of our family, and will miss her dearly.
A celebration of Lois' life will be held on February 6 at St. Andrews Church of Saratoga, 13601 Saratoga Ave., beginning at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that well-wishers make a donation to St. Andrews Church, or to their own favorite charity.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 23, 2020