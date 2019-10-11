|
Lois McPherson
August 2, 1929 ~ September 24, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
It is with tremendous sadness to announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Lois McPherson, 90, of Saratoga, on September 24, 2019.
Lois was born on August 2, 1929 in San Francisco. She was raised on a 10-acre farm in San Jose and as a teen relocated to San Francisco. Six years after High School she met and married her first love, late husband, Wilbur McPherson, in San Francisco, CA. They settled in Saratoga, CA. where they raised their four children, Nancy, Bill, Robert and Sue. Lois eventually pursued a career as a Real Estate agent in Saratoga and was well known and loved by the community. After Wilbur's passing in 2001, Lois met Chuck Louis, who became her life partner for the last twelve years. Lois was a resident of Saratoga for over 55 years. In the 90 healthy years she lived, she was an incredible gift and will be dearly missed by her four children, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, partner Chuck and endless friends that were touched by her over the years.
Lois was dearly loved by many, young and old, of all races and cultures. She accepted and treated everyone around her equally, free of judgement, always sharing her supportive nature and unconditional love. Her adventurous spirit, spontaneous nature and love of travel led her to many places around the world where she thrived on the excitement of new adventure. She was also a "health nut" as she liked to say, and embraced alternative medicine, yoga and other spiritual practices long before many would consider them acceptable. She loved nature, wildlife, and all living creatures and spent time in her beautiful garden which was one of her favorite joys in life. She also enjoyed art, music, photography and dance. She would dance openly and freely, whenever the music felt right, no matter where she happened to be. She had an infectious laugh, was always cheerful and had an amazing way of making everyone feel loved around her. She lived her life to the fullest and often practiced random acts of kindness and compassion. Her fun-loving spirit, positive nature and endless love and support touched many and will forever leave a huge void in our hearts. She had such unconditional love for her family and was the perfect example of the "Mother that everyone wishes they had". A memorial will be held later this month. For further details, contact Robert at [email protected]
Published in Saratoga News Obits on Oct. 11, 2019