Lois "Lulu" Phelps
June 29.1937 - Mar. 20, 2020
Los Gatos, CA
Lois Phelps, Lulu, passed away March 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the vivacious age of 82 with her loving daughter Heidi by her side. She was born Lois Virginia Sawchuk in Edmonton, Alberta in June 1937, to Alec and Ella Weiss Sawchuk. Lois was blessed with the gift of a sister and great friend, Carol, 1 year her junior.
Lois spent most of her early life in Vancouver, BC. She moved to the United States in her late 20's with husband David Rudick. In 1974, they settled in Monte Sereno, CA where they lived with daughter Heidi until Lois and David divorced in 1984. In 1997, Lois married Joseph Phelps of St. Helena, CA. The two resided amongst the vineyards of the Napa Valley, built homes together in France and Maui, travelled extensively, and shared and adored 10 grandchildren between them.
In 2006, Lois returned to the South Bay, residing in her lovely cottage in Los Gatos where she continued to make great friends and enjoy a robust, fulfilling and independent life until her final days. "Lulu" had a way with those she came across daily with her love of food and music, and with the great care she offered to visiting felines, children and many friends. Lulu was known to all as beautiful, kind, generous and a master in the kitchen. She was always eager to fill a plate or glass, and her offerings were never a disappointment.
In addition to being a talented hostess and cook, Lulu was a gifted interior designer. Her front porch on Andrews Street in Los Gatos was the envy of the neighborhood. It was on her porch where Lulu did most of her entertaining – hosting dinner parties and poker games. In the evenings, she would be found sitting outside, visiting with neighbors, or watching her beloved Golden State Warriors or San Francisco Giants.
Lulu will be remembered as an enthusiastic volunteer with Los Gatos Music in the Park & Jazz in the Plazz, and City of San José Animal Care Center, and also as a loving grandmother to her greatest joys - Wolfie Rehbock (21) and Wyatt Rehbock (19). In addition to her grandchildren Wolfie and Wyatt, Lois is survived by her dear sister Carol Carr of Williams Lake, B.C., and her beloved daughter, Heidi Rehbock of San Jose, CA.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Apr. 17, 2020