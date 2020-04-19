|
|
Lois "Lulu" Phelps
June 29,1937 - Mar. 20, 2020
Los Gatos, CA
Lois Phelps, Lulu, passed away March 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer at the vivacious age of 82, with her loving daughter Heidi by her side. She was born Lois Virginia Sawchuk in Edmonton, Alberta in June 1937, to Alec and Ella Weiss Sawchuk. Lois was blessed with the gift of a sister and great friend, Carol, 1 year her junior.
"Lulu" was a long time resident of Los Gatos where she enjoyed a robust, fulfilling and independent life until her final days. Lulu's front porch on Andrews Street was the envy of the neighborhood. In the evenings, Lulu would be found on her porch, visiting with neighbors, hosting dinner parties and poker games, or watching her beloved Golden State Warriors or San Francisco Giants.
Lulu had a way with those she came across daily with her love of food and music, and with the great care she offered to visiting felines, children and many friends. Lulu was known to all as beautiful, kind, generous and a master in the kitchen. She was always eager to fill a plate or glass, and her offerings were never a disappointment.
Lulu will be remembered as an enthusiastic volunteer with Los Gatos Music in the Park & Jazz in the Plazz, and City of San José Animal Care Center, and also as a loving grandmother to her greatest joys - Wolfie Rehbock (21) and Wyatt Rehbock (19). In addition to her grandchildren Wolfie and Wyatt, Lois is survived by her dear sister Carol Carr of Williams Lake, B.C., and her beloved daughter, Heidi Rehbock of San Jose, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020