Lois Ruth VidtJuly 10, 1930 - Nov. 9, 2020Resident of San JoseBorn July 10, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, passed away November 9, 2020, in San Jose, CA. Lois was the wife of John R Vidt who preceded her in death in 2006, mother of Karl J Vidt of San Jose. A second son, Jay T Vidt preceded her in death in 1991. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Laurie Kelly Vidt of Vacaville, and granddaughter, Capt. Courtney Vidt, USAF of Tacoma, WA. Lois graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA with a Degree in Music Education. She later earned a Masters Degree in Music Education from Edinboro State College in 1972. She taught Elementary and Secondary Music in McKean and Edinboro, PA before moving with her family to San Jose, CA in 1969. She taught vocal music at Lynbrook High School for 16 years before retiring in 1990. Lois was an active member of Mu Phi Epsilon, American Choral Directors Assoc. and California Music Educators Assoc. for many years.In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made in Lois' memory to Lincoln Glen Church Music Fund, 2700 Booksin Av, San Jose, CA 95125 or Humane Society Silicon Valley, 901 Ames Av, Milpitas, CA 95035.