Lois Sibbach

June 8, 1928 - March 14, 2019

Sunnyvale, CA

Lois Virginia Sibbach, a resident of Sunnyvale, California, died on March 14, 2019 in Sunnyvale, California after a brief illness. She was born on June 8, 1928 in San Diego, California. Her professional career was dedicated to serving the public as a nurse, in direct patient care and then as a regulator ensuring that patient care facilities took proper care of their clients. Lois started her work as a nurse at Lanterman State Hospital in Southern California. She transferred to Northern California, where she worked for the California Department of Health in the Licensing and Certification Division in San Jose, California. Lois finished her career working at Agnews Developmental Center in Santa Clara, California. In private life, she was an accomplished photographer and weaver. In honoring her wishes, Lois's earthly remains were cremated in a private ceremony by the California Cremation Society. Remembrance services will be held at a future date. Those wishing to honor her memory are requested to make donations in her name to Sunnyvale

