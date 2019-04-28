|
Lois V. Sibbach
Resident of Sunnyvale
Lois Virginia Sibbach, a resident of Sunnyvale, California, died on March 14, 2019 in Sunnyvale, California after a brief illness. She was born on June 8, 1928 in San Diego, California. Nursing was her professional passion, photography and weaving her way of relaxing. Her body was cremated by the California Cremation Society. Donations can be made in her name to Sunnyvale Community Services located at 550 East Remington Drive, Sunnyvale, California, 94087.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 28, 2019