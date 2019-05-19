Lola D. Hogan

May 29, 1927 - May 7, 2019

Derry, NH

Lola Dolores DiVirgilio Hogan of Derry, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 following a period of declining health.

Lola was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Aurelio and Itala (Basile) DiVirgilio, Lola is survived by her loving children, Mike Hogan of Concord, NH, Chris Hogan of Morgan Hill, CA, Gail Gaugert of Henniker, NH, Teresa Cullinane of Derry, NH, Jennifer Hogan of Tsawwassen, BC, Angela Jordan of Gilroy, CA, and their spouses and families. Also survived by brother George of Swampscott, MA. Preceded in death by siblings Alfio, Nelia & Velia. She cherished her time spent with family including many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their extended families.

Lola graduated from Lynn English High School, Class of 1945. She married John Hogan, Jr., and together with their children they lived in Lynn and Lynnfield, MA. Lola moved to the west coast for many years living in San Jose CA, where she began a career with the US Postal Service. Eventually she transferred back to New England, retiring from the local US Postal Inspectors' office in NH. During these years Lola lived in Londonderry, Concord, and Derry, NH.

Lola loved nature and always kept bird baths and feeders in her yard. She loved lilacs, forsythia and geraniums and was noted for her green thumb with house plants. She loved baking bread. She loved making and freezing her own tomato sauce. She loved music, particularly operatic music. She loved to travel. Lola was also an avid reader, loved art, museums, British and mystery television. She especially loved keeping in touch with her widespread family by phone.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St, Derry, NH on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 12 to 3pm . Friends and family are welcome and encouraged to attend.

