Loraine Hobgood


1954 - 2019
Resident of San Jose
Loraine Hobgood of San Jose, California, passed August 23, 2019, after a fierce eighteen-month struggle against a particularly aggressive and virulent cancer. She was sixty-five.
Given Loraine's grace and style, few would guess she was raised on a cotton farm in La Mesa New Mexico in the desert along the Rio Grande.
Loraine will be remembered for her wickedly wondrous laugh, her love of all living things, her gentle touch, and her deep love for her wife. It was working at Atari that Loraine met the love of her life, Carole Cameron. The couple were together for 24 years, and formally married with the legalization of gay marriage in California in 2008. The pair were inseparable, whether travelling to faraway places like Iceland, Norway and Sweden, or a day spent running errands and doing yard work together. The couple enjoyed eating Jagerschnitzel in Germany or just a meal at home.
The couple shared many passions, including collecting and creating art, music, gardening, and watching British and Scandinavian mysteries on television
Loraine contributed selflessly to many charities and causes she cared about deeply including women's reproductive rights, environmental and animal protections and social justice.
Loraine is survived by her wife Carole Cameron of San Jose; her daughter Careyanne Malek, and her granddaughters Cassandra Pennington and Isabella Malek of Hughson, California.
A memorial celebrating Loraine's life will be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 6, 2019
