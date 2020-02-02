|
|
Loren A. Stein
June 12, 1957 - Jan. 27, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto
Loren Andrea Stein, 62, award-winning journalist, writer, researcher and editor; loving wife to Hal Plotkin, adoring mother to Keira Plotkin, and affectionate sister to Ross, Sharon, and Allison Stein, died on January 27, 2020, of leukemia.
Loren graduated from U.C. Berkeley and earned an M.S. from Columbia. Her thesis, on regulation of genetic engineering, was awarded top honors and selected for special recognition by the Columbia School of Journalism. She worked at the Center for Investigative Reporting, Pacifica Radio, Metro Silicon Valley, Palo Alto Weekly, and as a freelancer. She sang in several jazz choirs, was a Big Sister in Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and volunteered at Planned Parenthood. Her investigative reporting appeared in California Lawyer, Christian Science Monitor, Sacramento Bee, National Law Journal, Pacific News Service, Time-Life News Service, PBS Lehrer NewsHour, KQED-TV, Columbia Journalism Review, Mother Jones, The Recorder, and Infoworld.
She was a researcher for the award-winning TV documentary series on climate change, "The Years of Living Dangerously." She received first place in the 2002 California Newspaper Publishers Association's Better Newspapers Contest for her Metro cover story "Jagged Little Pill." She was nominated by The Boston Herald in the 1989 Pulitzer Prize competition for "Mothers Behind Bars."
Loren, her husband, Hal Plotkin and daughter Keira Plotkin lived in Palo Alto, except for a 5-year period in Washington. D.C., a time they all loved, when Hal joined the Obama Administration. Loren was lively, happy, creative, incisive, adventurous, intellectually curious, kind, and deeply interested in others.
The family requests donations in Loren's memory be made to: National Resources Defense Counsel (NRDC.org) or to a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020