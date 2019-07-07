Mercury News Obituaries
Loretta Castro
10-4-1924 ~ 07/2/2019
Resident of San Jose
To know Loretta was to love Loretta. She was spunky and full of life. She was one of twenty children. She began working at Uncle John's Pancake house in 1958 and retired after 30 years of dedicated service with a smile. She had a way with words and always made you feel welcomed. She had a passion for card games and taking your money! She loved video poker machines and Scat! The backyard BBQ's with a bud light in her hand were always memorable. She truly was an amazing lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her dearly.
She was she was predeceased by her husband; Anthony Castro, Daughter; Susie Azevedo, son; Anthony Castro and grandson-in-law Peter Hrudowsky
She is survived by her loving Grandchildren, Suzette Hrudowsky, Tonette Michalec (Dale), Gary Joiner (Lorna) and Steve Joiner (Patty). Her Great Grandchildren, Anthony, Stephanie, Victoria, Guillermo (Gizmo), David, Angela, Jeremy, Jade, Sarah, Gary, Stevie and Krystina, 13 Great Great Grandchildren and 1 on the way. She was a loving mother-in-law to Carl (Bocci) Azevedo.
Funeral services will be held Friday July 12, 2019 at 11am at the Willow Glen Funeral Home followed by interment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019
