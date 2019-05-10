Loretta Catherine (O'Reilly) Hayes

June 4, 1929 – March 31, 2019

Resident of Campbell, CA

With her wonderful spirit, her courage and grace Loretta left our world, gently, peacefully,and comfortably while in her home with family at her side. She is preceded in death by her daughters Maureen Tansey (Joel) and Monica Hayes. She is survived by daughters Kathleen Borkenhagen (Steve), Elizabeth Hayes, Joanne Fusco, son John J. (Jack) Hayes, III (Valerie), her devoted brother and sister in law Timothy and Mary O'Reilly, grandchildren Michael Borkenhagen (Gillian), Matthew Cooper-Borkenhagen (Kristen), Melissa Borkenhagen (Nick), Maxwell Borkenhagen, Joey Fusco, William Fusco, John Carlo Hayes, Raychelle Hayes, and her cherished great grandchildren Jameson, Dylan and Stella Cooper Borkenhagen, niece Mara Enea, nephew Chris O'Reilly (Cyndi), and her grandnephews and grandnieces. Loretta was born in Syracuse New York to James & Clotilda O'Reilly. After moving to the Bay Area in the mid 1930's she attended Saint Patrick's School and Notre Dame High School in San Jose. After graduating she went on to get her nursing degree from St. Joseph's College of Nursing in San Francisco, working at Saint Joseph's Hospital and then at San Jose Hospital as a surgical nurse. She married Jack Hayes in 1952. From 1953 to the late 70's family and motherhood became her sole focus as she lovingly, unselfishly nurtured and raised her 6 children. She continued her education, landing at Syva/Syntex Corporation in 1980 where she worked in many areas of administration, management, domestic and international sales until she retired in 1994. She then worked as Executive Secretary to the CEO at Planned Parenthood in 1995. She continued with Planned Parenthood in multiple capacities in 1996 and 1997. She was active in her volunteer/fundraising efforts with the League of Women Voters, SCC Department of Mental Health – Suicide & Crisis Hotline, Head Start Program (Parent Coordinator), Our Lady of Fatima Auxiliary and she was instrumental in the very early years at Mulberry Pre-School as a parent, President and a member of the Board of Directors.

Loretta faced the many joys, obstacles and losses in her life with tremendous love, generosity and perseverance that was inspirational to many, especially to her children. Above all else she was devoted to her family. We miss her greatly and are forever thankful for the incredible inspiration and spirit she has left all of us with.

We would like to thank her hospice team –especially nurse Larissa, health aids Asmat & Csurura for their outstanding care and support over the last year and a very special thank-you to our friend Clare for all the love and support.

We will Celebrate Loretta at Cafe Stritch, 374 South First Street, San Jose from 11am – 2pm on Saturday June 29, 2019. A private family ceremony will be held to spread her ashes at Half Moon Bay - fulfilling Loretta's wish.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you send donations in Loretta's name to The Britt George Foundation (www.josephgeorge.com/pages/the-britt-george-foundation), JW House (www.jwhouse.org) or a .





