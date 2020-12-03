Loretta FiliceJan. 28, 1930- Nov. 23, 2020San JoseLoretta M. Filice, 90 years, of San Jose, CA passed away on Nov. 23, 2020. Loretta graduated from Notre Dame High School and continued on to receive a Registered Nurse degree from O'Connor's Hospital Nurses' Training Program. She was married to Bruno Filice on June 28, 1952; they were married 68 years. Loretta worked as a nurse in the NNICU at O'Connor's Hospital for 10 years. In her later years she became a travel agent and co-owner of Watsonville Travel. Loretta was active in the Travelarians as well as the Calabrese Club. She enjoyed travel, reading, cooking, manhattans and most of all her family. She is survived by her spouse, Bruno, children, Toniann Schultz (Eugene), Mark Filice (Marijane), Bruno Filice (Becki), Mary Filice (Reushan), grandchildren, Benjamin Owens-Filice, Micah Filice, Matthan Filice, Daniel Shaw (Megan), Rosie Shaw (Shelly), Dominic Filice, Gabriana Filice, great-grandchildren, Sofia Filice, Chloe Cohen, Emily Filice, Oliver Shaw, Noah Shaw, Truth Filice, Milo Shaw, Lily Shaw. She is also survived by brother-in-law Frank Filice (Terri), beloved nieces, nephews, wonderful friends and special recognition to their flower girl, Janice Bruni Moser. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart Community Service at 1381 S. First Street, San Jose, 95110 as well as St. Christopher Parish,1576 Curtner Ave, San Jose, 95125