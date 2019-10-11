|
Loretta Keller
March 11, 1938 - September 29, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Loretta Ann Reeves Keller (Lori) passed peacefully on September 29, 2019 at her home in Pleasanton, California. Lori was born in Massachusetts in March of 1938, educated in the Quincy, Massachusetts public school system and the Arcadia, California secondary system. She went on to earn a BA degree from Stanford University and a masters degree from George Washington University. Lori was involved with education throughout her life, teaching elementary school for many years. Her very favorite undertaking was serving as a docent at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington D.C. (part of the Smithsonian Institution) for over 30 years. In the years since, she continued to pursue her passion for art and gardening, as well as education. Lori and her husband, Alan, moved to Pleasanton in 2013 to be closer to the entire surviving Keller family: her two sons (Rick of Palo Alto, and Carl of Danville), their wives (Beth and Krista) and her six grandchildren (Drew, Matthew, Katie, Morgan, Lindsay, and Grant).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (), or San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (sfmoma.org).
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2019