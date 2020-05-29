Loretta Marie LasserMay 18, 1922 – May 7, 2020Resident of San JoseLoretta Marie Lasser, 97 of San Jose, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. Born Loretta Marie Cavallaro, one of 8 children, lived her whole life in San Jose where she was born. She graduated High School, and completed Secretarial School before working at Moffett Field, followed by fashion sales in San Francisco which she so loved, and choosing to spend her final working years as a Nanny.She was a devoted wife, mother and friend, and through her Catholic faith always found the strength to confront life's challenges head on. A lover of music, dancing, gardening, and entertaining. A wonderful cook who loved having family around, always saying "There's More". We will miss her beautiful smile and the way she would light up any room she entered. She was and is unforgettable.This sums up the beautiful, ground breaking and amazing woman she was: San Pedro News Pilot May 18 1946 - "Pretty brunette 24-year-old Loretta Cavallaro, today became the first hostess on the city's bus lines and perhaps the first anywhere to undertake such a job. Miss Cavallaro would be the nucleus of a corps of tactful and personable women who will help the elderly, young mothers, and keep a vigilant eye on juvenile deportment."Loretta is preceded in death by her husband's Wilson Wahlberg, John Kenneth "Jack" Terra, Frank Edward Lasser, and her son Wilson John (Skip) Wahlberg Jr. She is survived by her daughters Judith Terra, Susan Guzzetti, Cassie Telian, Dolores "Dorie" Freeman, Renee Allen, and their spouses, 21 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.