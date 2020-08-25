Lori PaolinettiMarch 30, 1963 - July 12, 2020Santa Clara, CAOn July 12, 2020, Lori Lee Danielson Paolinetti, 57, adoring mom and nanni, sweet daughter, loving sister, caring friend, and dedicated teacher sadly lost her 3-1/2 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Lori faced every challenge with a positive spirit, courage and strength. She was a wonderful person with a generous soul, and we will miss her and her big beautiful smile always.Lori is survived by her three sons, Jake, Brandon and Triston, her grandson Zane, her mother Dorothy Danielson, sister Linda Danielson, and brother Dave Danielson. She is preceded in death by her father, Oliver Danielson.Lori was a native of Santa Clara where she grew up surrounded by her loving family and friends. She graduated from Adrian C. Wilcox High School in 1981 where she was a cheerleader for several years. She enjoyed family road trips to Minnesota, family camping trips, and with her sister Linda, pestering her younger brother Dave. Lori earned her Liberal Arts Degree and Teaching Credential from San Diego State University and a Masters in Education Administration at Santa Clara University in 2003.Lori began her career in education in 1986 working for Santa Clara Unified School District. She served as a dedicated classroom teacher, Reading Recovery teacher, and Literacy Coach at Scott Lane, Bracher, and Laurelwood Elementary. She then led as Principal at Kathryn Hughes and Laurelwood for ten years. In 2012 she was promoted to Director of Elementary Curriculum & Instruction, and in 2014, Lori was recognized as Administrator of the Year for SCUSD. She made a difference in the lives of many and will be remembered fondly by her former students and colleagues.Lori was always there to support her athletic boys over the many years that they played baseball and other sports. On game days, she also enthusiastically cheered on her Bay Area teams: the Warriors, Giants, and Sharks.Lori was a wonderful, supportive mother and deeply loved all of her family. Her grandson was the apple of her eye and she loved being "Nanni" to little Zane. Hanging out with Zane over the last three years was one of her greatest joys. Lori was also a loyal mama to her adorable fur-baby Roxy who she spoiled rotten.Lori loved her friends and was fortunate to have a big wonderful group of close friends who were like family to her. They saw her through good times and bad and stood by her side as she fought this terrible disease.She loved live music and could often be found standing up singing and dancing at the country concerts at Shoreline Amphitheater, and maybe sneaking down to the front once in a while to get closer to the action.Lori loved to travel near and far. Even while fighting cancer she journeyed to Ireland, Paris, Hawaii, and Arizona, and she made many trips to her favorite places...the beach, Lake Tahoe and her beloved Mt. Meadow Resort in the Trinity Alps.Lori will be remembered for her smile, warmth, positive energy, and zest for life. Her wisdom, grace, and beauty, inside and out, was inspiring even in the most trying times. Mother, Nanni, Daughter, Sister, Friend, colleague, mentor. Heaven was blessed by her arrival.Lori was laid to rest at a small private service in Santa Clara. Later, when it is safe to do so, the family will have a proper celebration of her amazing life.Lori included this in her prayers every morning:Today and Every Day I will...count my blessings, practice kindness, let go of what I can't control, listen to my heart, be productive, just breathe!#TeamLori #itsthesimplethings #bekind #kindnesscounts #lifeisgood #kindnessmatters #beachdaysmakethebestdays #sunshineserveddaily